METALS-Copper edges higher as U.S. dollar struggles

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Copper ticked up on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar remained restrained after recently tumbling from a 19-month peak, but the absence of Chinese onshore traders due to the week-long Lunar New Year holiday kept the session range-bound and volumes thin.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.9% at $9,786 a tonne, as of 0826 GMT, after a 2% gain in the previous session.

The dollar struggled as Federal Reserve officials played down the chance of a half-point rate hike in March, spurring risk appetite and a rally in global equity markets.

"The risk positive backdrop has kept the USD on the back foot," National Australia Bank strategist Rodrigo Catril wrote in a note.

A weaker dollar makes greenback-priced LME base metals cheaper for buyers with other currencies.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Chile's constituent assembly approved on Tuesday an early stage proposal that could lead to the nationalization of the country's copper industry, sparking an angry response from mining firms in the world's top producer of the red metal.

* Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West on Tuesday of deliberately creating a scenario designed to lure it into war and ignoring Russia's security concerns over Ukraine.

* Rising geopolitical tensions surrounding Ukraine have fuelled market anxiety about metals supply, driving a market rally recently, as the United States has threatened to hit commodities powerhouse Russia with economic sanctions.

* Aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.6% to $3,051 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 advanced 0.2% to $22,810, tin CMSN3 gained 0.6% to $43,000 and lead CMPB3 edged up 0.1% at $2,236, while zinc CMZN3 slipped 0.1% to $3,600.

