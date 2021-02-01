METALS-Copper edges higher as Chinese liquidity worries ease

By Mai Nguyen

HANOI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Copper prices edged higher on Monday as investors were relieved that China, the world's biggest metals consumer, might not be tightening credit as much as expected.

China has been tightening regulations in its property sector, which consumes a vast amount of metals, to ward off bubbles, while its banking and insurance regulator also proposed risks management measures at financial institutions.

Investors have been worried that China would further tighten liquidity in the market by raising interest rates, but the country's central bank on Friday denied rumours that it had raised the interest rate on its standing loan facility.

"The metals (markets) are relieved that the liquidity squeeze will be eased ahead of the Chinese New Year, even if there will be less money in the system than previous years," said commodities broker Anna Stablum of Marex Spectron.

"It (China's credit tightening) is not over until it's over, but the peak of the squeeze is likely to be behind us," Stablum added.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.3% to $7,883 a tonne by 0542 GMT and the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 edged up 0.1% at 57,990 yuan ($8,977.75) a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Premiums for imports of copper into China have jumped to their highest in more than five months, as rising waves cause disruption to shipments from top producer Chile.

* In January, China's factory activity grew at the slowest pace in months hit by a wave of domestic coronavirus infections and falling export orders amid a surging global pandemic and rising costs, surveys showed.

* LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.7% to $1,991.50 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 advanced 1.1% to $17,880 a tonne and zinc CMZN3 advanced CMZN3 increased 0.9% to $2,603.50 a tonne.

* ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 jumped 1.8% to 15,195 yuan a tonne, while tin SSNcv1 dropped 1.8% to 169,910 yuan a tonne after ShFE tin inventories SSN-TOTAL-W surged 22.1% last week.

($1 = 6.4593 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Uttaresh.V)

