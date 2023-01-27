METALS-Copper edges higher as China recovery hopes lift sentiment

Updates prices, adds quotes and details

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Copper prices edged higher in tepid trade during a week-long holiday in China, having rallied more than 10% so far this month, as the prospects of an economic and demand recovery in the world's biggest metals consumer lifted sentiment.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was steady at $9,343.50 a tonne by 0821 GMT. On a weekly basis, the contract has risen only 0.2% after the fifth straight weekly gain.

The Chinese market is closed this week for the Lunar New Year holiday and will reopen on Jan. 30.

But LME copper has gained 11.6% so far this month, on track for its biggest monthly rise since April 2022, as hopes grew that economic activities in China would pick up after the world's second-largest economy removed its strict COVID-19 curbs.

"Bullish sentiment is swaying prices, with metals markets enjoying strong upward momentum ever since Beijing shifted its strategy on COVID-19," said Fitch Solutions in a note.

State-owned Chilean Copper Commission on Thursday raised its projection for 2023 prices to $3.85 per pound from a December estimate of $3.70 a pound, as inventories worldwide drop.

LME aluminium CMAL3 eased 0.1% to $2,637.50 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 was up 0.2% at $3,492.50 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 declined 0.4% to $29,310 a tonne and tin CMSN3 edged down 0.2% to $32,200 a tonne.

LME tin prices have jumped 30% so far this month. The contract rose 8% last month after a 30% surge in November.

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

