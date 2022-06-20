Commodities

METALS-Copper edges higher ahead of possible Chile strike; recession fears linger

London copper prices inched higher on Tuesday, supported by an expected strike in the world's biggest copper producer Chile and dwindling inventories, although worries over a potential global recession limited gains.

    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange <CMCU3>
was up 0.1% at $8,984 a tonne by 0232 GMT, after falling to its
lowest since Sept. 21 at $8,830 on Monday.
    * The most-traded July copper contract in Shanghai <SCFcv1>
eased 0.2% to 68,490 yuan ($10,252.23) a tonne. 
    * Workers at Chile's state-owned Codelco, the world's
largest copper producer, will start a nationwide strike on
Wednesday to protest the government's and the company's decision
to close a troubled smelter, a union official said. [nL1N2Y71ST]
    * China's strict "zero-COVID" policy of constantly
monitoring, testing and isolating its citizens to prevent the
spread of the coronavirus has battered the country's economy and
manufacturing sector. [nK7N2PR018]
    * Aggressive rate hikes by major central banks to combat
soaring inflation has raised worries over a economic slowdown.
The U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates by 75 basis points last
week for the largest increase since 1994. [nL1N2Y320P]
    * At 117,025 tonnes, copper stocks <MCUSTX-TOTAL> in
LME-registered warehouses are down 35% since mid-May. 
    * Global primary aluminium output in May rose 0.43% year on
year to 5.805 million tonnes, data from the International
Aluminium Institute (IAI) showed on Monday. [nL8N2Y7209]
    * India's Vedanta Ltd <VDAN.NS> on Monday offered to sell a
copper smelter complex in southern Tamil Nadu state that was
closed four years ago after police opened fire during protests
which culminated in 13 deaths. [nL1N2Y7074]
    
    MARKETS NEWS
    * Asian stocks and U.S. share futures turned higher as the
recent sell-off took a temporary pause even as concerns remain
that the prospect of aggressive rate hikes from central banks to
curtail inflation could lead to a global recession. [MKTS/GLOB]
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1400 US Existing Home Sales May 
    
($1 = 6.6805 Chinese yuan renminbi)

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)
