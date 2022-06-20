METALS-Copper edges higher ahead of possible Chile strike; recession fears linger

June 21 (Reuters) - London copper prices inched higher on Tuesday, supported by an expected strike in the world's biggest copper producer Chile and dwindling inventories, although worries over a potential global recession limited gains. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange <CMCU3> was up 0.1% at $8,984 a tonne by 0232 GMT, after falling to its lowest since Sept. 21 at $8,830 on Monday. * The most-traded July copper contract in Shanghai <SCFcv1> eased 0.2% to 68,490 yuan ($10,252.23) a tonne. * Workers at Chile's state-owned Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, will start a nationwide strike on Wednesday to protest the government's and the company's decision to close a troubled smelter, a union official said. [nL1N2Y71ST] * China's strict "zero-COVID" policy of constantly monitoring, testing and isolating its citizens to prevent the spread of the coronavirus has battered the country's economy and manufacturing sector. [nK7N2PR018] * Aggressive rate hikes by major central banks to combat soaring inflation has raised worries over a economic slowdown. The U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates by 75 basis points last week for the largest increase since 1994. [nL1N2Y320P] * At 117,025 tonnes, copper stocks <MCUSTX-TOTAL> in LME-registered warehouses are down 35% since mid-May. * Global primary aluminium output in May rose 0.43% year on year to 5.805 million tonnes, data from the International Aluminium Institute (IAI) showed on Monday. [nL8N2Y7209] * India's Vedanta Ltd <VDAN.NS> on Monday offered to sell a copper smelter complex in southern Tamil Nadu state that was closed four years ago after police opened fire during protests which culminated in 13 deaths. [nL1N2Y7074] MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks and U.S. share futures turned higher as the recent sell-off took a temporary pause even as concerns remain that the prospect of aggressive rate hikes from central banks to curtail inflation could lead to a global recession. [MKTS/GLOB] DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1400 US Existing Home Sales May PRICES Three month LME copper <CMCU3> Most active ShFE copper <SCFcv1> Three month LME aluminium <CMAL3> Most active ShFE aluminium <SAFcv1> Three month LME zinc <CMZN3> Most active ShFE zinc <SZNcv1> Three month LME lead <CMPB3> Most active ShFE lead <SPBcv1> Three month LME nickel <CMNI3> Most active ShFE nickel <SNIcv1> Three month LME tin <CMSN3> Most active ShFE tin <SSNcv1> ($1 = 6.6805 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) (( For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: LME price overview <RING=> COMEX copper futures <0#HG:> All metals news [MTL] All commodities news [C] Foreign exchange rates <FX=> SPEED GUIDES <LME/INDEX>)) Keywords: GLOBAL METALS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.