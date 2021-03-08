METALS-Copper edges down as a firm dollar weighs

HANOI, March 9 (Reuters) - Copper prices in London fell on Tuesday, while some other base metals also declined as a firm dollar made greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 declined 0.7% to $8,935 a tonne by 0133 GMT. Aluminium CMAL3 fell 0.4% to $2,163 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 dipped 0.6% to $16,245 a tonne and zinc CMZN3 slid 0.3% to $2,773 a tonne.

The dollar held near a 3-1/2-month high against its rivals as higher bond yields and expectations of faster economic normalisation from the pandemic in the United States put the U.S. currency at an advantage.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Copper inventories rose to 84,250 tonnes, the highest since Jan. 21, in LME warehouses MCUSTX-TOTAL and were at a high level unseen since September 2020 of 163,025 tonnes in warehouses tracked by ShFE CU-STX-SGH.

* The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 0.3% to 66,660 yuan ($10,196.40) a tonne, aluminium SAFcv1 fell 0.9% to 17,210 yuan a tonne while zinc SZNcv1 climbed 1.2% to 21,545 yuan a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click TOP/MTL or MET/L

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian stocks were set for a strong open, helped mostly by global recovery prospects and the passage of a $1.9 U.S. trillion stimulus bill, shaking off a mixed Wall Street session after a big downturn in tech shares. MKTS/GLOB

