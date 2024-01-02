METALS-Copper eases under dollar pressure, soft demand

BEIJING, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Prices of copper were under pressure on Wednesday because the U.S. dollar firmed as optimism about early and aggressive U.S. interest rate cuts waned.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 slid 0.2% to $8,528.50 per metric ton by 0202 GMT, while the most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) SCFcv1 was down 0.2% to 68,660 yuan ($9,600.11) per ton.

The dollar index =USD on Tuesday recorded its biggest daily increase since October, supported by higher U.S. bond yields, while investors waited for U.S. jobs data and European inflation numbers for clues on central banks' policies.

Investors bet the U.S. report will show a robust job market in the world's top economy, adding to the argument against the need for rate cuts as early as March.

Recent buying slowed down in China, the world's top metal consumer, due to seasonal weak demand and strong domestic production in December.

Yangshan copper premium, an indicator of import demand, fell to $67.50 per ton, down by 67% from about one month earlier. SMM-CUYP-CN

LME aluminium CMAL3 slipped 0.2% at $2,331.50 a ton, zinc CMZN3 shed 0.5% to $2,607, lead CMPB3 nudged down 0.1% to $2,063, while nickel CMNI3 gained 0.6% to $16,675, and tin CMSN3 added 0.2% to $25,235.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 0.8% to 19,425 yuan a ton, lead SPBcv1 little moved at 15,945 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 rose 1.2% to 128,530 yuan, tin SSNcv1 added 0.4% at 210,360 yuan, and zinc SZNcv1 was up 0.2% to 21,540 yuan.

($1 = 7.1520 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

