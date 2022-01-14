METALS-Copper eases; set for best week since Oct on supply crunch
(Adds comment, updates prices)
Jan 14 (Reuters) - Copper prices eased on Friday, as investors braced for a U.S. interest rate hike in March, but they were headed for their biggest weekly gains since October supported by tight supply.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange
"Base metal prices may moderate from the current elevated levels as supply loosens up but we expect prices to remain well above pre-pandemic levels," CreditSights said in a report.
Tight supply fundamentals, the relatively stable demand outlook, and the exposure to growth trends amid the green transition for metals like copper and nickel, were expected to support prices, it added.
On-warrant LME copper inventories
U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard became the latest official to signal the central bank will start raising interest rates in March to battle inflation.
An early rate hike could trim liquidity in financial markets and slow down recovery in the world's biggest economy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME aluminium
* ShFE aluminium
* China's imports of unwrought copper and copper products slipped in 2021 from the previous year's record, though imports of copper concentrate hit a historic high.
* China's economic growth is likely to slow to 5.2% in 2022, before steadying in 2023, a Reuters poll showed, as the central bank steadily ramps up policy easing to ward off a sharper downturn.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click [TOP/MTL] or [MET/L]
($1 = 6.3517 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131; Reuters Messaging: eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) (( For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: LME price overview
[MTL] All commodities news
[C]
Foreign exchange rates
SPEED GUIDES
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.