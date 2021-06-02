METALS-Copper eases on weak China demand, stronger dollar

By Mai Nguyen

HANOI, June 2 (Reuters) - Copper dipped on Wednesday, hit by signs of weakening demand in top consumer China, while a firmer dollar made greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 slipped 0.4% to 73,700 yuan ($11,548.10) a tonne by 0558 GMT, while the three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 dipped 0.1% to $10,238 a tonne.

Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN fell to $30.50 a tonne, its lowest since February 2016, indicating weakening demand for imported metal into China as high copper prices deterred downstream consumption.

The dollar clung to small gains from overnight as a pick up in U.S. manufacturing kept bets alive for a quicker normalisation of Federal Reserve policy.

"China's demand could decelerate amid tightening financial condition and slowing credit growth, but this could be mitigated by strong demand from rest of the world," ANZ analyst Soni Kumari said.

Supply threats at BHP BHP.AX's copper mines Escondida and Spence mines and at Brazilian miner Vale VALE3.SA its Sudbury, Canada copper-nickel mine lent the red metal some support.

"We see many unknown factors impacting the supply side of balance and until the market gets some clarity around it, we expect prices to hold up well," she said.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME zinc CMZN3 rose 0.7% to $3,086.50 a tonne while lead CMPB3 fell 1.1% to $2,195 a tonne. In Shanghai, aluminium SAFcv1 declined 1.1% to 18,560 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 shed 1.5% to 15,325 yuan a tonne while ShFE zinc SZNcv1 advanced 1.2% to 23,115 yuan a tonne.

* Russia's industry ministry has held preliminary discussions with metals producers about buying their products for the state stockpile, the ministry said on Tuesday.

($1 = 6.3820 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Rashmi Aich)

