METALS-Copper eases on U.S. stimulus uncertainty

HANOI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Copper prices edged down on Tuesday, hit by uncertainties about the outcome of a $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus package proposed by new President Joe Biden, which is expected to boost demand for metals.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 0.6% to $7,925.50 a tonne by 0730 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 ended down 0.6% to 58,470 yuan ($9,030.53) a tonne.

Biden is pushing for a sweeping pandemic relief proposal, but Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer warned a comprehensive deal may be four to six weeks away, as many Republicans have balked at the price tag.

"Copper traded sideways... with investors waiting for further catalysts to take the price out of its recent range," said Anna Stablum, commodities broker at Marex Spectron in a note, adding that a firm dollar and rising worries about delays in the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines also dampened prices.

* China, the world's top metals consumer, reported a fall in new COVID-19 infections, official data showed.

* LME cash aluminium was at a $8.33-a-tonne premium over the three-month contract CMAL0-3, a level unseen since December 2019, indicating tight nearby supplies.

* ShFE tin SSNcv1 hit a record high of 173,070 yuan a tonne and tin CMSN3 rose 0.4% to $22,545 a tonne, hovering around its highest since 2014, as tight supplies and firm demand supported prices.

* LME nickel CMNI3 fell 0.6% to $18,150 a tonne and ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 dropped 0.8% to 14,845 yuan a tonne, while nickel SNIcv1 dipped 0.6% to 134,000 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 6.4747 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Amy Caren Daniel)

