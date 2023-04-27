METALS-Copper eases on tepid China demand, interest rate worries

Adds comments, updates prices

April 27 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Thursday on worries of higher U.S. rates, a weaker-than-expected Chinese demand rebound, and a risk-off sentiment amid issues in the banking sector.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 declined 0.4% to $8,520.50 a tonne by 0635 GMT, while the most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 0.7% to 66,610 yuan ($9,628.78) a tonne.

China's industrial firms' profits shrank at a slightly slower pace in January-March but the decline remained in the double-digits as the economy struggled to fully recover following the country's exit from zero-COVID policy.

Copper bulls have been betting on a strong demand recovery from top consumer China, but the rebound has so far been relatively short-lived and weaker than expected.

Prospects of higher U.S. interest rates could dampen global economic growth and increase the likelihood of a stronger dollar, making greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Denting sentiment further were troubles in the U.S. banking sector.

China's demand is expected to be even weaker next week as the country enters a May 1-3 holiday. CN/HOLIDAY

There have been some imports of copper into China backed by open import arbitrage, but with China entering a holiday next week, LME price could lose as much as $300 a tonne in the next few sessions, said a trader.

Copper price also faces downward pressure in the second quarter on inflation pressure, which hinders any hope for a rate cut, and limited demand recovery, Jinrui Futures said in a note.

LME aluminium CMAL3 edged down 0.4% at $2,317.50 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 declined 0.1% to $23,630, zinc CMZN3 shed 0.7% to $2,625.50, tin CMSN3 lost 0.8% to $25,545 while lead CMPB3 rose 0.7% to $2,119.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 1.1% to 18,480 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 declined 0.5% to 205,950 yuan, while nickel SNIcv1 rose 0.3% to 179,720 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 was up 0.2% to 21,125 yuan and lead SPBcv1 edged up 0.1% to 15,300 yuan.

($1 = 6.9178 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; editing by Eileen Soreng)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

