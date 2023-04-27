METALS-Copper eases on tepid China demand, interest rate worries

April 27 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Thursday on worries of higher U.S. rates, a weaker-than-expected Chinese demand rebound, and a risk-off sentiment amid issues in the banking sector.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 declined 0.8% to $8,488.50 a tonne by 0345 GMT, while the most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 0.9% to 66,490 yuan ($9,603.80) a tonne.

China's industrial firms' profits shrank at a slightly slower pace in January-March but the decline remained in the double-digits as the economy struggled to fully recover despite the country's exit from its zero-COVID policy.

Copper bulls have been betting on a strong demand recovery from top metals consumer China, but the rebound has so far been relatively short-lived and weaker than expected.

Prospects of higher U.S. interest rates could dampen the global economic growth and increased the likelihood of a stronger dollar, making greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Denting sentiment further were troubles from the U.S. banking sector.

China's demand is expected to be even weaker next week as the country enters a May 1-3 holiday. CN/HOLIDAY

LME aluminium CMAL3 edged down 0.2% to $2,322.50 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 declined 0.2% to $23,600 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 shed 0.9% to $2,622 a tonne, tin CMSN3 lost 0.9% to $25,520 a tonne while lead CMPB3 rose 0.1% to $2,107 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 1% to 18,505 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 declined 0.6% to 205,710 yuan a tonne while nickel SNIcv1 rose 0.3% to 179,710 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 was up 0.2% to 21,115 yuan a tonne and lead SPBcv1 edged up 0.1% at 15,295 yuan a tonne.

0900 EU Consumer Confid. Final April

1230 US GDP Advance Q1

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

($1 = 6.9233 yuan)

