METALS-Copper eases on hawkish Fed and ahead of China holiday

Credit: REUTERS/Henry Romero

September 24, 2023 — 10:42 pm EDT

Written by Mai Nguyen for Reuters ->

Sept 25 (Reuters) - London copper prices fell on Monday as risk sentiment was dampened by the prospects of higher-for-longer interest rates in the United States, while buying slowed ahead of a long public holiday in top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 0.3% to $8,198 per metric ton by 0209 GMT, while the most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was almost flat at 67,790 yuan ($9,282.11) per metric ton.

Central banks for the world's biggest economies, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, have indicated they will keep interest rates as high as needed to tame inflation.

A high interest rate environment could temper economic growth and eventually dampen metals demand. It could also mean a stronger U.S. dollar, which makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Markets in China, which accounts for around half of copper consumption globally, will be shut for public holidays during Sept. 29-Oct. 6.

Copper stockpiles in LME-registered warehouses MCUSTX-TOTAL rose to the highest since May 2022 at 162,900 tons on Wednesday, latest data showed, putting further pressure on prices.

LME aluminium CMAL3 declined 0.6% to $2,227.50 a ton, nickel CMNI3 fell 0.3% to $19,370, zinc CMZN3 dropped 1.3% to $2,529.50, lead CMPB3 decreased 0.5% to $2,203.50, and tin CMSN3 rose 0.3% to $26,330.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 0.1% to 19,315 yuan a ton, zinc SZNcv1 eased 0.1% to 21,605 yuan, while nickel SNIcv1 rose 0.7% to 157,980 yuan, lead SPBcv1 increased 0.4% to 16,870 yuan and tin SSNcv1 climbed 2.4% to 222,700 yuan.

($1 = 7.3033 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

