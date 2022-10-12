Commodities

METALS-Copper eases on demand worry as China's coronavirus cases rise

Mai Nguyen Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Copper prices fell on Thursday on worries about demand weakening at top consumer China amid rising COVID-19 cases and the country's persistently stringent coronavirus restrictions.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 0.2% to $7,534 a tonne by 0224 GMT, aluminium CMAL3 slid 1% to $2,283 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 rose 0.7% to $2,930 a tonne, while tin CMSN3 added 1.7% to $20,160 a tonne.

China will persist with its COVID-19 policies to guard against new coronavirus strains, the official newspaper of the Communist Party warned on Wednesday, crushing hopes of any near-term easing.

Meanwhile, Shanghai and other big Chinese cities, including Shenzhen, have ramped up testing for COVID-19 as infections rose, with some local authorities hastily closing schools, entertainment venues and tourist spots.

Copper in Chinese spot market, which has been trading at a premium for most of this year, was at a discount of 225 yuan a tonne to ShFE prices SMM-CU-PND on Wednesday, the biggest discount since April 2021.

However, premium for copper imported into China SMM-CUYP-CN remained strong and was last seen at $128.50 a tonne, a one-year high.

The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 edged up 0.1% to 62,440 yuan ($8,695.77) a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 advanced 2.1% to 183,410 yuan a tonne and zinc SZNcv1 rose 0.6% to 24,695 yuan a tonne.

The premium of LME cash aluminium over the three-month contract CMAL0-3 leaped to $14.50 a tonne, a level unseen since Aug. 23, indicating tightness in immediately available supply.

Aluminium prices surged on Wednesday as the United States was considering banning the alloy from Russia, which produces about 6% of the world's output, in response to Moscow's escalation in Ukraine.

($1 = 7.1805 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

