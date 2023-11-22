METALS-Copper eases from two-month peak as dollar finds support

Recasts, updates prices as of 0452, adds comments

BEIJING, Nov 22 (Reuters) - London copper prices slid from its two-month highs on Wednesday due to a firmer U.S. dollar and renewed economic risks, although losses were capped by firm supply-demand outlook.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 eased 0.3% to $8,426.50 per metric ton by 0452 GMT, after hitting its highest level since Sept. 15 on Tuesday.

The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 shed 0.3% to 68,070 yuan ($9,439.61)per ton.

The dollar index strengthened from 2-1/2-month lows, after minutes from the Federal Reserve's meeting gave little clues on interest rate cuts.

A stronger dollar makes it cheaper for non-dollar holders to buy the greenback-priced commodity.

The S&P 500 will end next year only about 3% higher than its current level, with a possible U.S. economic slowdown or recession among the biggest risks for the market in 2024, according to strategists polled by Reuters.

Elsewhere, Bank of England officials reiterated higher-for-longer stance on interest rates.

Analysts at Minmetal Futures said copper prices would likely remain on an upward trajectory amid low inventories and supply disruptions, including First Quantum Minerals' FM.TOPanama mine issues amid protests.

Limited supply and healthy demand in top metal consumer China underpinned imports, reflected by a recent rally in the Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN, which hit a one-year high this week.

LME aluminium CMAL3 slid 0.4% to $2,248.50 a ton, tin CMSN3 dropped 1.1% to $24,705, zinc CMZN3 lost 0.9% to $2,522, lead CMPB3 decreased 0.5% to $2,260, and nickel CMNI3 fell 1.3% to $16,765.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 lost 0.7% to 18,830 yuan a ton, zinc SZNcv1 fell 1.5% to 21,045 yuan, lead SPBcv1 slipped 1.1% to 16,730 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 fell 2.5% to 130,840 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 declined 1.1% to 206,260 yuan.

($1 = 7.2111 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Rashmi Aich)

