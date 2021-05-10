Commodities
BHP

METALS-Copper eases from record high as weak China demand stalls rally

Contributor
Mai Nguyen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

Prices of Shanghai copper slipped 1.5% on Tuesday, as investors exercised caution following a recent rally that pushed the metal to a record high while tepid demand from industrial buyers in top consumer China also weighed.

HANOI, May 11 (Reuters) - Prices of Shanghai copper slipped 1.5% on Tuesday, as investors exercised caution following a recent rally that pushed the metal to a record high while tepid demand from industrial buyers in top consumer China also weighed.

The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was down at 75,600 yuan ($11,773.68) a tonne, as of 0237 GMT, slipping from a record high of 78,270 yuan a tonne notched in the previous session.

Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN fell to $38.50 a tonne, the lowest since February 2016, indicating subdued Chinese appetite for imported metal.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.4% to $10,420 a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* A union representing workers at BHP Group's BHP.AX Escondida and Spence copper mines in Chile has called for a strike vote among its members after contract negotiations stalled.

* A shortage of copper and dwindling inventories in the long-term are likely to propel prices of the industrial metal to levels beyond current record highs, unless scrap supplies rise significantly, analysts said.

* About 50-80% of LME copper warrants are currently held by one party. 0#LME-WHL

* More than 90% of LME tin inventories and short-term futures are currently held by a party. 0#LME-WHT

* LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.8% to $2,552 a tonne, while ShFE nickel SNIcv1 dropped 2.3% to 130,370 yuan a tonne, ShFE zinc SZNcv1 declined 1.7% to 22,425 yuan a tonne and ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 was down 1% at 19,890 yuan a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares declined in early trade as Wall Street retreated on worries about accelerating inflation, prompting investors to cut back on their exposure to growth-focused stocks on bets of higher interest rates in the not-too-distant future. MKTS/GLOB DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0900 Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment May

0900 Germany ZEW Current Conditions May

1400 US JOLTS Job Openings March

($1 = 6.4211 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +842438259623; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BHP

Latest Commodities Videos

    What the Colonial Pipeline Hack Means for Fuel Supplies

    Fuel traders are working to avoid gasoline and diesel supply shortages on the East Coast of the United States following a ransomware attack Friday on Colonial Pipeline Co. Bloomberg’s Javier Blas reports.

    16 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular