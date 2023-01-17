METALS-Copper eases from 7-month high as traders weigh China demand

BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - London copper dipped on Wednesday from a seven-month high scaled in the previous session, as investors assessed near-term demand weakness in top consumer China, while supply jitters and dollar weakness put a floor under prices.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.2% to $9,272 a tonne, as of 0227 GMT. The contract had hit its highest since June in the previous session on bets Chinese demand would rise later in the year.

The market remains cautious over current headwinds and demand is likely to stay subdued around the Lunar New Year holidays, ANZ research said in a note, adding that premiums for copper cathode in China were low and stockpiles were rising.

Data on Tuesday showed China's economy grew 3% last year, one of the weakest annual growth figures in nearly half a century.

Supply uncertainty and a subdued U.S. dollar provided some support to the metal.

Glencore Plc's GLEN.L huge Antapaccay copper mine in Peru is operating at "restricted" capacity due to anti-government protests that saw an attack on the facility last week, a company source told Reuters on Tuesday.

The dollar steadied, but remained at a low not seen since June, making it more attractive for non-dollar holders to buy the greenback-priced commodity.

The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 gained 2% to 69,950 yuan ($10,315.28) a tonne.

Among other metals, LME aluminium CMAL3 slipped 0.3% to $2,612 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 shed 0.4% to $3,282.50, tin CMSN3 was up 0.3% at $28,495, and lead CMPB3 slid 0.7% to $2,210.

SHFE nickel SNIcv1 was up 0.7% at 206,550 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 declined 0.3% to 24,105 yuan, tin SSNcv1 gained 1.1% to 228,530 yuan a tonne, aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.9% to 18,745 yuan a tonne, and lead SPBcv1 dipped 0.1% to 15,735 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 6.7812 Chinese yuan)

