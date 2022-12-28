METALS-Copper eases from 2-week high, China's rising COVID cases weigh

SINGAPORE, Dec 29 (Reuters) - London copper prices slid on Thursday, falling from last session's two-week high, as rising COVID-19 infections in China and fears of a global recession weighed on prices.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 lost 0.2% to $8,423 a tonne, as of 0206 GMT, after touching its highest since Dec. 14 at $8,520 a tonne on Wednesday.

The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 gave up 0.4% to 66,250 yuan ($9,496.03) a tonne.

Spikes in China's COVID-19 cases and the Lunar New Year holiday next month are expected to dampen metals demand in the world's top consumer of industrial metals, although supply concerns could lend some support.

Attention is also focused on a dispute over taxes between Panama's government and First Quantum Minerals FM.TO. The company's Cobre Panama mine produced 331,000 tonnes of copper last year.

China will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine from Jan. 8 in a major step towards easing curbs on its borders that have been largely shut since 2020.

In other metals, aluminium CMAL3 slipped 0.1% to $2,379, zinc CMZN3 gained 0.4% to $3,017.50 and tin CMSN3 added 0.7% to $24,910 a tonne.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1330 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

($1 = 6.9766 yuan)

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.