METALS-Copper eases as traders weigh China demand, dollar gains

BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - London copper dipped on Wednesday, as investors assessed near-term demand weakness in top consumer China and as the U.S. dollar gained after the Bank of Japan maintained ultra-low interest rates.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.2% at $9,265.50 a tonne, as of 0432 GMT, having scaled a seven-month high in the previous session. The contract has rallied 11.3% so far this year.

The market remains cautious over current headwinds and demand is likely to stay subdued around the Lunar New Year holidays, ANZ Research said in a note, adding that premiums for copper cathode in China were low and stockpiles were rising.

Spot buying in Shanghai fell to a discount of 90 yuan ($13.27) a tonne on Wednesday from a premium of 60 yuan at the end of last week, due to sporadic pre-holiday buying, according to Mysteel.

"The falling premium was also due to soaring futures prices that drove buyers away," a Shanghai-based trader said.

The market is already overheated and can be easily dragged down once overseas inventories piled up over the Lunar New Year holiday as favorable market conditions have buoyed exports from China, analysts at Guangda Futures said.

The dollar index =USD, having hovered around a seven-month low in the recent week, added 0.4%.

Also weighing on the market were supply jitters amid production disruptions in key regions.

Glencore Plc's GLEN.L huge Antapaccay copper mine in Peru is operating at "restricted" capacity due to anti-government protests that saw an attack on the facility last week, a company source told Reuters on Tuesday.

The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 advanced 2.1% to a seven-month high at 69,990 yuan a tonne.

Among other metals, LME aluminium CMAL3 slipped 0.1% to $2,615 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 shed 0.2% to $3,287, tin CMSN3 was up 0.2% at $28,460, and lead CMPB3 slid 0.9% to $2,203.50.

SHFE nickel SNIcv1 was up 0.6% at 206,340 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 dipped 0.2% to 24,120 yuan, tin SSNcv1 gained 0.8% to 227,670 yuan, and aluminium SAFcv1 rose 1% to 18,770 yuan.

($1 = 6.7800 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Uttaresh.V)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

