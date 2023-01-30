METALS-Copper eases as traders reassess China demand recovery bets

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Monday as tepid physical demand prompted traders to reassess how quickly and strongly buying would pick up in top consumer China after the country dismantled its zero-COVID policy last month.

The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 0.6% to 69,750 yuan ($10,325.38) a tonne by 0428 GMT as trading resumed after a week-long Lunar New Year holiday, while three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was almost unchanged at $9,263 a tonne.

Copper prices have risen 11% so far this year in London and 5.5% in Shanghai, underpinned by hopes that consumption of the metal in China would rebound following the removal of COVID-19 restrictions.

However, physical demand remained tepid prior to the Lunar New Year holiday, which ended on Jan. 27, as shown by falling premiums SMM-CUYP-CN. On Friday, LME copper registered its first weekly fall since mid-December 2022.

Meanwhile, a weaker dollar and supply threats in Peru, the world's second biggest supplier of mined copper, provided some support to copper prices on Monday.

Chinese copper miner MMG Ltd 1208.HK said its Las Bambas mine in Peru would likely have to halt production from Feb. 1 due to a shortage of "critical supplies" leading to a slowdown of operations.

LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 0.5% to $2,614.50 a tonne and tin CMSN3 dropped 2.7% to $30,000 a tonne, while lead CMPB3 rose 0.1% to $2,184.50 a tonne.

SHFE nickel SNIcv1 rose 2.9% to 220,380 yuan a tonne and tin SSNcv1 jumped 2.7% to 238,280 yuan a tonne, while aluminium SAFcv1 fell 1% to 18,930 yuan a tonne and zinc SZNcv1 shed 1.9% to 24,135 yuan a tonne.

LME cash zinc was at a $25.25 per-tonne premium over the three-month contract CMZN0-3, the highest in more than three weeks, as inventories fell to 17,675 tonnes, the lowest since at least 1998, based on Refinitiv Eikon data. MZNSTX-TOTAL

($1 = 6.7552 yuan)

