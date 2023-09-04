METALS-Copper eases as inventories rise, demand worries linger

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Tuesday, weighed down by rising inventories in exchange warehouses and concerns about demand amid subdued economic data from top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 declined 0.3% to $8,428 per metric ton by 0226 GMT, while the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) SCFcv1 shed 0.6% to 69,320 yuan ($9,508.79) a ton.

Inventories of copper in LME-registered warehouses MCUSTX-TOTAL rose to 107,425 tons, the highest since October 2022, with most deliveries in August going into warehouses in the United States, South Korea and Taiwan.

SHFE copper stockpiles CU-STX-SGH edged up for the second straight week last week, albeit at a moderate rate.

China's services activity expanded at the slowest pace in eight months in August, re-emphasising slowing activities throughout the world's second-largest economy and biggest metals consumer, despite stimulus efforts to revive consumption.

Cushioning metals prices were a softer dollar .DXY, which makes metals cheaper to holders of other currencies, and data on Friday that showed a surprising expansion of factory activities across export-oriented firms in China's coastal regions.

LME aluminium CMAL3 declined 0.7% to $2,196.50 a ton, nickel CMNI3 rose 0.1% to $21,070, zinc CMZN3 shed 0.6% to $2,465.50, lead CMPB3 fell 1.2% to $2,197 and tin CMSN3 eased 0.3% to $26,305.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 dropped 1.4% to 18,955 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 edged down 0.3% to 170,670 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 eased 0.2% to 21,230 yuan, lead SPBcv1 shed 2.7% to 16,510 yuan and tin SSNcv1 rose 1.6% to 221,550 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0430 Australia RBA Cash Rate Sept

0750 France S&P Global Serv PMI Aug

0750 France HCOB Composite PMI Aug

0755 Germany HCOB Services PMI Aug

0755 Germany HCOB Composite Final PMI Aug

0800 EU HCOB Serv Final PMI Aug

0800 EU S&P Global Comp Final PMI Aug

0830 UK Composite Final PMI Aug

0830 UK Reserve Assets Total Aug

1400 US Factory Orders MM July

($1 = 7.2901 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.