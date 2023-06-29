METALS-Copper eases as firm dollar, lacklustre China data weigh

June 29 (Reuters) - Copper prices dropped on Thursday as a stronger dollar made greenback-priced metals more expensive for overseas buyers, while tepid data from top consumer China also weighed on demand and risk sentiment.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 eased 0.1% to $8,249 per metric ton by 0302 GMT, while the most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 dipped 0.7% to 67,330 yuan ($9,291.38) per metric ton.

The dollar =USD climbed after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell did not rule out more rate hikes at the next meeting and reiterated that most central bankers will see two rate rises this year.

In China, factory activity is expected to contract for a third straight month in June, underscoring the need for further policy stimulus to counter weak demand.

This follows data on Wednesday showing annual profit at China's industrial firms declining in double-digit percentage rate in the first five months of this year due to softening demand.

Base metals are widely used across different economic sectors and in the manufacturing industry.

LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 0.1% to $2,171.50 per metric ton, while nickel CMNI3 rose 0.3% to $20,120, zinc CMZN3 advanced 0.6% to $2,362.50, lead CMPB3 edged up 0.1% at $2,073.50 and tin CMSN3 climbed 0.5% to $26,175.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 declined 0.4% to 18,000 yuan per metric ton, nickel SNIcv1 shed 2% to 155,560 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 eased 0.3% to 19,975 yuan, tin SSNcv1 fell 0.3% to 213,420 yuan and lead SPBcv1 was almost flat at 15,460 yuan.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0900 EU Consumer Confid. Final June

1200 Germany CPI Prelim YY June

1200 Germany HICP Prelim YY June

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

1230 US GDP Final Q1

($1 = 7.2465 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

