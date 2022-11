METALS-Copper eases as Fed's Powell sends prolonged hawkish signals

By Mai Nguyen

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Copper prices dropped on Thursday on challenging demand outlook and soured risk sentiment amid expectations for a protracted policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.1% at $7,621 a tonne, as of 0521 GMT, while the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 slipped 0.3% to 63,380 yuan ($8,681.24) a tonne.

The U.S. Fed raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday, and Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank was still undecided about how high rates would need to rise to curb inflation.

"Staying (hawkish) longer will be bearish for copper prices. Domestically (in China), the epidemic has repeatedly impacted the economy, and the overall macro forecast is still bearish," said Jinrui Futures in a note.

LME tin CMSN3 dropped 2.8% to $17,505 a tonne, lead CMPB3 fell 0.3% to $1,982.50 a tonne, while aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.6% to $2,263.50 a tonne.

SHFE tin SSNIcv1 shed 2.7% to 155,800 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 fell 0.4% to 15,115 yuan a tonne, while nickel SNIcv1 rose 0.8% to 192,470 yuan a tonne and aluminium SAFcv1 climbed 1.7% to 18,175 yuan a tonne.

The fall in metal prices was cushioned by hopes of an easing in COVID-19 restrictions in top consumer China, which could boost economic growth and metals demand.

"China's zero-COVID policy is weighing on industrial and construction activity. Any relaxation in the policy should be a positive surprise for the sector," ANZ analysts said in a note.

Meanwhile, the world's refined copper market showed a 16,000 tonne deficit in August, compared with 80,000 tonnes in July, the International Copper Study Group said.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 7.3008 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +842438259623; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.