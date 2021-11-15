Commodities

METALS-Copper eases as dollar near 16-month high on rate hike expectations

Contributor
Mai Nguyen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MORITZ HAGER

London copper prices eased on Monday, as the dollar held near a 16-month high on expectations of a U.S. rate hike, making greenback-priced metals expensive for holders of other currencies.

Nov 15 (Reuters) - London copper prices eased on Monday, as the dollar held near a 16-month high on expectations of a U.S. rate hike, making greenback-priced metals expensive for holders of other currencies.

Forex traders were awaiting for fresh cues on the U.S. economy after bringing forward bets last week for a Federal Reserve interest rate hike on the back of red-hot inflation.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 edged down 0.4% to $9,670 a tonne by 0233 GMT, but losses were cushioned by low inventories in ShFE and LME warehouses CU-STX-SGH, MCUSTX-TOTAL.

The premium of LME cash copper over the three-month contract MCU0-3 was last at $130 a tonne, indicating that nearby supplies were still tight albeit the tightness has eased slightly in recent sessions.

The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was almost unchanged at 70,780 yuan ($11,090.57) a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The United States said on Friday it would open talks with Japan that could lead to an easing of tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, a longstanding irritant in trade relations between the two allies.

* LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 1.9% to $2,650 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 shed 1.5% to $19,685 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 was down 0.8% to $3,240 a tonne and lead CMPB3 declined 0.9% to $2,339.50 a tonne.

* ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 dropped 1.1% to 19,280 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 declined 1.2% to 23,055 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 decreased 1.7% to 15,295 yuan a tonne, and tin SSNcv1 lost 1.8% to 282,980 yuan a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares edged higher as Chinese economic data surprised on the high side, challenging wagers the economy was stuck in a downturn although a decline in mainland house prices was a worry. MKTS/GLOB DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1100 EU Reserve Assets Total

($1 = 6.3820 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +842438259623; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular