METALS-Copper eases as dollar firms on U.S. inflation fears

Copper prices fell on Monday as the dollar strengthened on worries over inflation in the United States that could lead to sooner-than-expected policy tightening.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.6% at $9,354.50 a tonne by 0220 GMT, while the most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 declined 0.9% to 68,280 yuan a tonne.

The dollar held firm after slightly softer-than-expected U.S. inflation did little to chip away investors' conviction that the Federal Reserve could tighten monetary policy if consumer price pressures continue to intensify.

A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Profit growth at China's industrial firms slowed again in May as surging raw material prices squeezed margins and weighed on factory activity.

* ShFE nickel inventories NI-STX-SGH dropped to a record low of 6,106 tonnes, while LME nickel stockpiles MNISTX-TOTAL declined to their lowest level since July 2020 at 234,576 tonnes.

* Tin inventories in ShFE warehouses SN-STX-SGH fell to their lowest since October 2020 at 3,418 tonnes.

* LME nickel CMNI3 fell 0.8% to $18,380 a tonne, aluminium CMAL3 declined 0.5% to $2,472.50 a tonne and lead CMPB3 decreased 0.9% to $2,200 a tonne.

* ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 edged up 0.2% to 18,855 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 dropped 1.7% to 15,335 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 shed 0.6% at 21,780 yuan a tonne and nickel SNIcv1 declined 0.2% to 137,330 yuan a tonne.

* Asian shares got the week off to a cautious start, with Chinese markets holding steady, as a spike in coronavirus cases across the region over the weekend hurt investor sentiment while oil hovered around 2-1/2 year highs. MKTS/GLOB DATA/EVENTS

No major data/events expected on Monday.

