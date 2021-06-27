METALS-Copper eases as dollar firms on U.S. inflation fears

HANOI, June 28 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Monday as the dollar strengthened on worries over inflation in the United States that could lead to sooner-than-expected policy tightening.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.6% at $9,354.50 a tonne by 0220 GMT, while the most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 declined 0.9% to 68,280 yuan a tonne.

The dollar held firm after slightly softer-than-expected U.S. inflation did little to chip away investors' conviction that the Federal Reserve could tighten monetary policy if consumer price pressures continue to intensify.

A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Profit growth at China's industrial firms slowed again in May as surging raw material prices squeezed margins and weighed on factory activity.

* ShFE nickel inventories NI-STX-SGH dropped to a record low of 6,106 tonnes, while LME nickel stockpiles MNISTX-TOTAL declined to their lowest level since July 2020 at 234,576 tonnes.

* Tin inventories in ShFE warehouses SN-STX-SGH fell to their lowest since October 2020 at 3,418 tonnes.

* LME nickel CMNI3 fell 0.8% to $18,380 a tonne, aluminium CMAL3 declined 0.5% to $2,472.50 a tonne and lead CMPB3 decreased 0.9% to $2,200 a tonne.

* ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 edged up 0.2% to 18,855 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 dropped 1.7% to 15,335 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 shed 0.6% at 21,780 yuan a tonne and nickel SNIcv1 declined 0.2% to 137,330 yuan a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares got the week off to a cautious start, with Chinese markets holding steady, as a spike in coronavirus cases across the region over the weekend hurt investor sentiment while oil hovered around 2-1/2 year highs. MKTS/GLOB DATA/EVENTS

No major data/events expected on Monday.

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +842438259623; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.