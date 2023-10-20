News & Insights

METALS-Copper drops on spike in bond yields, worry about China

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 20, 2023 — 08:13 am EDT

Written by Julian Luk for Reuters ->

By Julian Luk

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Copper prices probed lower on Friday, weighed down by worries about high interest rates, sluggish global growth and lack of additional stimulus in top metals consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 was down 0.7% to $7,937 per metric ton by 1145 GMT. It was set to end the week flat following two consecutive weeks of losses.

A surge in U.S. government bond yields to 5% for the first time since 2007 hit wider financial markets including metals as investors feared interest rates would have to remain high to curb stubborn inflation. MKTS/GLOB

"The view on whether the U.S. will keep interest rates (unchanged) next month is 50-50," said Robert Montefusco at broker Sucden Financial said, adding that the uncertainty was keeping traders on the sidelines.

The short-term outlook for the metal used in power and construction was bearish due to a lack of additional stimulus from China and uncertainty about a global recession, he said.

"Copper remains technically supported at $7,800-$7,600 with some spec selling over the last few days. Some funds are still short on both CME and LME," Montefusco added.

LME aluminium CMAL3 slipped 0.5% to $2,174.50 a ton, lead CMPB3 dropped 0.5% to $2,086.50, nickel CMNI3 eased 0.2% to $18,475, tin CMSN3 fell 1.6% to $24,805 while zinc CMZN3 rose 0.4% to $2,424.

(Reporting by Julian Luk; editing by Jason Neely)

((Julian.luk@thomsonreuters.com))

