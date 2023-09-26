News & Insights

METALS-Copper dragged down by China demand concerns, strong dollar, high stocks

September 26, 2023 — 06:20 am EDT

Written by Polina Devitt for Reuters ->

By Polina Devitt

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Tuesday due to concerns about demand in top metals consumer China and high inventories on top of persisting pressure from a strong dollar and higher-for-longer interest rate expectations.

Benchmark copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.2% at $8,128 a metric ton by 1005 GMT. The metal used in power and construction touched its lowest since May 31 at $8,068 earlier in the session and lost 2.2% last week.

"Strength in the U.S. dollar, weak risk appetite coupled with concerns over China's property sector amidst a challenging global growth backdrop are weighing on the base metals complex," said Standard Chartered analyst Sudakshina Unnikrishnan.

China's top copper smelters on Friday maintained their fourth-quarter guidance for copper concentrate processing treatment and refining charges at a six-year high, indicating expectations of ample supply in the market.

This also hit trader confidence and curbed restocking activity ahead of a week-long holiday in China starting on Sept. 29, said SP Angel metals associate Arthur Parish.

"With sentiment as negative as this, markets could all use a holiday as well," Marex analyst Edward Meir said in a note, referring to broader commodities markets hit by the combination of higher interest rates and the strong dollar, "typically anathema to commodity bulls."

The dollar index hit a 10-month high, making dollar-priced metals less attractive for holders of other currencies. FRX/

Copper inventories in LME-registered warehouses MCUSTX-TOTAL rose further and reached 166,850 tons, the highest since May 2022, daily LME data showed.

The discount for cash copper over the three-month contract CMCU0-3 was at a 31-year high of $70.1 a ton as of the market close on Monday.

LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.4% to $2,241.5 a ton, nickel CMNI3 declined 1.1% to $18,905, zinc CMZN3 lost 0.1% to $2,530, lead CMPB3 added 0.9% to $2,200 and tin CMSN3 fell 0.2% to $25,850.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt in London Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi Editing by Mark Potter)

