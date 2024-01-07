METALS-Copper dips on steady dollar ahead of US inflation data

BEIJING, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Copper opened lower on Monday as the dollar held steady, with investors awaiting a key U.S. inflation report due later in the week for more clues about the Federal Reserve's rate outlook.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.3% at $8,438 per metric ton by 0219 GMT. The contract declined 1.1% last week.

The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 declined 0.3% to 68,140 yuan ($9,528.47) per ton.

The dollar was steady ahead of the U.S. inflation report that could offer further clarity on the Fed monetary policy outlook, after markets got off to a hesitant start to the year as rate cut bets were pared.

A stronger dollar makes it more expensive to buy the greenback-priced metal and, hence, pressures prices.

But supply-side disruptions amid mine closures lent some support to the metal.

The imported copper ore and concentrate index provided by Shanghai Metals Market fell to $58.63 per ton last Friday, down from around $90 in October. The index falls when market becomes tighter.

LME aluminium CMAL3 shed 0.4% to $2,265.50 a ton, zinc CMZN3 slid 0.9% to $2,538.50, nickel CMNI3 slipped 0.9% to $16,225, tin CMSN3 steadied at $24,620 and lead CMPB3 increased 0.1% to $2,078.50.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 climbed 0.6% to 19,075 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 added 0.1% to 124,250 yuan, lead SPBcv1 rose 0.5% to 16,100 yuan, while tin SSNcv1 declined 1.7% to 205,550 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 was unmoved at 21,205 yuan.

($1 = 7.1512 Chinese yuan)

