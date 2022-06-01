METALS-Copper dips on firmer dollar, global growth worries

By Brijesh Patel

June 1 (Reuters) - Copper prices extended their decline on Wednesday, weighed down a stronger U.S. dollar and lingering concerns over a global economic slowdown, while optimism about Shanghai coming out of lockdown faded.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.3% at $9,421 a tonne by 0530 GMT, after falling 1% in the previous session.

Copper, often used as a gauge of global economic health, has fallen more than 13% since scaling a record peak of $10,845 in March.

The most-traded July copper contract in Shanghai SCFcv1 slipped 0.8% to 71,520 yuan ($10,685.79) a tonne.

"A stronger USD and concerns of ongoing weakness in Chinese demand weighed on sentiment in the base metals sector," commodity strategists at ANZ said in a note.

"China's factories struggled in May with the official manufacturing managers index showing contraction for a third month. Still, with restrictions in Shanghai easing the worst may be behind it."

China's financial hub Shanghai sprung back to life on Wednesday after two months of bitter isolation under a ruthless COVID-19 lockdown.

The dollar =USD rose 0.3% against its rivals, lifted by higher Treasury yields as global inflation worries flared anew.

A stronger dollar makes greenback-denominated metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies. USD/

Adding to growth worries, Asia's factory activity slowed in May as China's heavy-handed coronavirus curbs continued to disrupt supply chains and dampen demand.

CHILE: April's copper output in Chile, the world's largest producer of the metal, fell 9.8% to 421,742 tonnes year-on-year, the country's statistics agency INE said on Tuesday.

COPPER: A fire broke out on Tuesday in Peru's massive Las Bambas copper mine, a source told Reuters, amid clashes between police and an indigenous community that has occupied space there for more than a month.

* COLUMN-China a net exporter of zinc for the first time since 2014: Andy Home.

PRICES: LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.7% to $2,807.50 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 fell 0.6% to $3,888.50, lead CMPB3 was down 0.7% at $2,167, tin CMSN3 dipped 0.5% to $34,500.

Shanghai aluminium SAFcv1 slipped 2.2%, zinc SZNcv1 was flat, nickel SNIcv1 fell 2.5%, lead SPBcv1 was down 0.5%, and tin SSNcv1 eased 0.5%.

($1 = 6.6930 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shailesh Kuber)

((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.