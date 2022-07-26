METALS-Copper dips on economic slowdown worries, firmer dollar

July 27 (Reuters) - Copper prices slipped on Wednesday, weighed down by lingering concerns over demand due to slowing global economic growth and a stronger dollar ahead of a likely sharp U.S. interest rate hike.

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.3% at $7,515.50 a tonne, as of 0223 GMT, after hitting a two-week high in the previous session.

* The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 eased 0.2% to 57,920 yuan ($8,557.54) a tonne.

* The International Monetary Fund cut its global growth forecasts again, warning that downside risks from high inflation and the Ukraine war were materializing and could push the world economy to the brink of recession.

* U.S. consumer confidence fell for a third straight month in July amid persistent worries about higher inflation and rising interest rates, pointing to slower economic growth at the start of the third quarter.

* The U.S. dollar rose 0.6% overnight to hover below multi-decade highs against its rivals, making greenback-denominated metals more expensive for other currency holders. USD/

* The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points later in the day.

* Profits at China's industrial firms bounced back to growth in June, bolstered by the resumption of industrial activity in major manufacturing hubs, but worries about COVID resurgence have cast a shadow over future factory output.

* Antamina, Peru's largest copper mine, hopes to get the go-ahead from the country's environmental authority early next year to extend the useful life of its deposit to 2036, the company's chief executive officer told Reuters.

* Better-than-expected results at Microsoft and Google helped soothe a nervous mood in stock markets on Wednesday. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0500 Japan Leading Indicator Revised May

1230 US Durable Goods June

1800 US Federal Open Market Committee announces its

decision on interest rates followed by statement

($1 = 6.7683 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

