METALS-Copper dips on demand worries as China's coronavirus cases rise

HANOI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Monday on demand worries due to rising coronavirus cases in top consumer China and ahead of seasonally slow consumption during the Lunar New Year holiday.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 0.2% to $7,985.50 a tonne by 0154 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 dipped 0.1% to 59,020 yuan ($9,100.44) a tonne.

China reported a climb in new COVID-19 cases driven by a spike in infections among previously symptomless patients in northeastern Jilin province, risking wider lockdowns that would undermine industrial activity.

Meanwhile, copper demand growth has slowed as imports have levelled off ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday in February when many factories close.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Shanghai tin SSNcv1 hit a record high of 169,470 yuan a tonne, as stockpiles in ShFE SSN-TOTAL-W fell 7.2% last week, the biggest drop since September 2020. LME inventories MSNSTX-TOTAL hit their lowest since May 2019.

* LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 0.1% to $1,992.50 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 rose 0.4% to $18,350 a tonne and zinc CMZN3 declined 0.2% to $2,711 a tonne.

* ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 decreased 0.5% to 14,895 yuan a tonne while nickel SNIcv1 rose 1.2% to 136,310 yuan a tonne and lead SPBcv1 jumped 2.2% to 15,445 yuan a tonne.

* World aluminium output rose by 2.5% to a record 65.3 million tonnes last year, with producers lifting run-rates as the aluminium price rebounded from its March lows.

* Asian shares were on the defensive as rising COVID-19 cases and doubts over the ability of vaccine makers to supply the promised doses on time soured risk appetite. MKTS/GLOB DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

