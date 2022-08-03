METALS-Copper dips on China tensions, more rate hikes

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Copper prices eased on Wednesday as worries about tensions between the United States and top metals consumer China came on top of concern that more interest rate hikes would depress global economic activity.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 declined 0.5% to $7,767 a tonne by 1045 GMT, the third day of losses.

China furiously condemned the highest-level U.S. visit to Taiwan in 25 years by House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"There's quite a lot worry about Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. The hopes were that after Biden took office the U.S.-China relationship would improve and now it seems to be hitting a new low," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Ava Trade.

"What we see among investors and traders is they are worried that these new geopolitical tensions are going to have an adverse impact on demand for copper and other industrial metals."

Chinese stock markets extended losses on worries about the risk of escalation of tensions over Taiwan while iron ore prices fell amid the crisis in China's property market.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 declined 0.5% to 59,780 yuan ($8,856.30) a tonne.

The geopolitical worries come on top of renewed fears about a potential global recession after U.S. Federal Reserve officials on Tuesday talked up the chance of aggressive interest rate hikes.

"The Fed's upcoming interest rate decisions remain the biggest uncertainty in the market given the likely steady growth path in China," said Zhao Yi, a metals analyst at COFCO Futures.

Hopes about a slower pace of rate hikes and Chinese stimulus had helped copper rebound about 15% after touching 20-month lows on July 15.

LME aluminium CMAL3 dipped 0.1% to $2,413 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 dropped 1.3% to $3,270.50, lead CMPB3 eased 0.9% to $2,032, nickel CMNI3 slipped 0.2% to 22,445 and tin CMSN3 lost 0.8% to $24,045.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 6.7500 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Eric Onstad Additional reporting by Siyi Liu and Emily Chow in Beijing; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.