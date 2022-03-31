METALS-Copper dips on China demand worries, but set for quarterly gain

Updates prices, adds analyst quote

March 31 (Reuters) - London copper was set for a second straight quarterly gain on Thursday, even as prices dipped for the day on concerns over demand in top consumer China, which is grappling with its worst resurgence of COVID-19 cases since early 2020.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 dropped 0.4% to $10,325 a tonne by 0421 GMT, after a 0.5% rise in the previous session partly driven by a weak U.S. dollar.

The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 ended the morning trade 0.4% lower at 73,400 yuan ($11,561.24) a tonne.

The metal often used as a gauge of global economic health has gained more than 6% on LME in the first quarter largely due to supply concerns.

China's top smelters have raised by more than 14% their floor treatment and refining charges for copper concentrate in the second quarter, suggesting supply concerns have eased.

But Wenyu Yao, a senior commodity strategist at ING, would not rule out spikes in market volatility.

"The largest downside risks could be that a forceful policy required to curb inflation negatively spills over to financial sentiment and the real economy, and a prolonged COVID combat that could hurt demand harder (in China)," she wrote in a note.

CHINA: China's factory activity contracted in March as the economy faced renewed downward pressures from stringent COVID controls.

POLICY SUPPORT: China will roll out policies to stabilise the economy as soon as possible as the downward pressure in the economy increased, state media CCTV quoted a cabinet meeting as saying on Wednesday.

EV BATTERIES: U.S. President Joe Biden could invoke a Cold War-era defence law as soon as this week to encourage domestic production of minerals needed to make electric vehicle batteries, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

DOLLAR: The U.S. dollar remained broadly weaker, making greenback-denominated metals cheaper for users of other currencies.

LME PRICES: Aluminium CMAL3 slipped 0.4% to $3,438.50 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 was virtually flat at $4,150, lead CMPB3 dropped 0.4% to 2,409, and tin CMSN3 shed 0.2% to $42,415.

SHANGHAI PRICES: Aluminium SAFcv1 gained 0.2%, zinc SZNcv1 rose 0.9%, nickel SNIcv1 fell 1.8%, lead SPBcv1 climbed 1.2%, and tin SSNcv1 dropped 1%.

($1 = 6.3488 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Subhranshu Sahu)

((enrico.delacruz@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.