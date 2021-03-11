METALS-Copper dips in London as signs of weakening demand weigh

Commodities

Copper prices fell in London on Friday as signs of weakening demand and higher supply pressured a stunning rally that pushed prices to their highest in nearly 10 years.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 0.5% to $9,016 a tonne by 0258 GMT. The contract has surged 46% since the beginning of 2019, hitting a 9-1/2-year high of $9,617 a tonne in February.

Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN fell to $68 a tonne, its lowest since Jan. 15, indicating weaker demand from top consumer China, while inventories have been rising in both LME and ShFE warehouses. MCUSTX-TOTAL, CU-STX-SGH

The premium of LME cash copper over the three-month contract CMCU0-3 fell to $11.50 a tonne, its lowest since Feb. 11, suggesting that the nearby supply tightness has eased.

Meanwhile, China's major copper smelters raised cathode output by 3.3% month on month in February to 745,100 tonnes, research house Antaike said.

The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 advanced 0.6% to 66,840 yuan ($10,302.41) a tonne, tracking overnight gain in London.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 0.2% to $2,173.50 a tonne, lead CMPB3 advanced 0.9% to $1,960.50 a tonne, while ShFE nickel SNIcv1 fell 0.7% to 121,000 yuan a tonne and ShFE zinc SZNcv1 climbed 1.5% to 21,750 yuan a tonne.

* Glencore-controlled GLEN.L Antapaccay copper mine, accounting for 8.8% of Peru's 2020 copper output, announced the suspension of operations due to a road blockade by local communities.

* Asian shares pushed higher after U.S. President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill into law, and as a retreat in bond yields overnight eased global concerns about rising inflation. MKTS/GLOB DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

($1 = 6.4878 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; editing by Uttaresh.V)

