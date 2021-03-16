Commodities

METALS-Copper dips as rising inventories pressure prices

Contributor
Mai Nguyen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

Copper prices fell on Wednesday after inventories in warehouses tracked by the London Metal Exchange rose to their highest in more than two months.

HANOI, March 17 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Wednesday after inventories in warehouses tracked by the London Metal Exchange rose to their highest in more than two months.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 dipped 0.1% to $8,953 a tonne by 0235 GMT, while the most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 1.5% to 66,380 yuan ($10,208.22) a tonne.

LME copper inventories MCUSTX-TOTAL jumped 12% to 103,900 tonnes in one session, their highest since Jan. 8 , while stockpiles in ShFE warehouses CU-STX-SGH were last at 171,794 tonnes, a level unseen since September.

Meanwhile, Chilean miner Antofagasta ANTO.L expects to reach a pay deal with its workers this month, as wage talks at its Los Pelambres mine extended into next week in an effort to avoid a strike.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN fell to $67 a tonne, its lowest since Jan. 13, indicating weakening demand for imported copper into China.

* Top copper producer Codelco received approval from the regional environmental regulator to extend the life of its Radomiro Tomic mine in Chile until 2030.

* LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 0.3% to $2,195.50 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 declined 0.6% to $16,050 a tonne and zinc CMZN3 decreased 0.4% to $2,799 a tonne.

* ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 shed 1.2% to 17,565 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 was down 0.6% to 120,630 yuan a tonne and zinc SZNcv1 dropped 1.3% to 21,570 yuan a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L MARKETS NEWS

* Asian stocks were set to open mostly lower following a sell-off in U.S. stocks, as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's meeting and whether the central bank will maintain near-zero interest rates. MKTS/GLOB DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1000 EU HICP Final MM, YY Feb

1230 US Housing Starts Number Feb

1800 US Federal Open Market Committee announces

its decision on interest rates

($1 = 6.5026 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +842438259623; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: Trading data and trends in the precious metals market

    LBMA CEO Ruth Crowell joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ to discuss trading data and trends in the precious metals market. (SLV GLD)

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular