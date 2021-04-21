METALS-Copper dips as physical buyers shun high prices

HANOI, April 22 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Thursday, weighed down by subdued demand from physical buyers following a 21% rally in London so far this year, although a softer dollar lent some support to the metal.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 0.5% to $9,397.50 a tonne by 0205 GMT, while the most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 edged up 0.1% to 69,000 yuan ($10,638.95) a tonne, tracking overnight gains in London.

Copper prices have more than doubled since March last year on both strong macro and fundamental factors, but demand in top consumer China has been weaker than expected so far this quarter due to high prices and a slowing economic recovery.

Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN fell to $48 a tonne, its lowest since Nov. 18, while ShFE copper inventories CU-STX-SGH were last at 202,464 tonnes, an 11-month high.

Supporting copper prices on Thursday were a weakening dollar USD=, which makes greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies, and a recent dip in LME copper inventories MCUSTX-TOTAL.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME nickel CMNI3 fell 0.3% to $16,150 a tonne and zinc CMZN3 decreased 0.4% to $2,805 a tonne, while ShFE nickel SNIcv1 rose 0.1% to 120,400 yuan a tonne and ShFE zinc SZNcv1 declined 0.5% to 21,400 yuan a tonne.

* ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 1.2% to 18,210 yuan a tonne, while LME aluminium CMAL3 dipped 0.2% to $2,359.50 a tonne. MARKETS NEWS

* Asian stocks rose, extending a rebound in global markets following a sharp selloff earlier this week, while oil prices eased again on worries about rising COVID-19 cases in some parts of the world. MKTS/GLOB DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0645 France Business Climate Mfg April

1145 EU ECB Refinancing, Deposit Rates April

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

1400 US Existing Home Sales March

Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy

meeting in Frankfurt

($1 = 6.4856 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +842438259623; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.