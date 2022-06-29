METALS-Copper dips as economic slowdown fears sap sentiment
By Brijesh Patel
June 29 (Reuters) - Copper prices slipped on Wednesday, as downbeat U.S. consumer confidence data and prospects of rapid rate hikes to control a surge in inflation fanned fears of a global economic slowdown.
"The base metals complex has been under pressure from a challenging demand outlook owing to China's COVID lockdowns and broader macro concerns over monetary policy tightening and growth fears," Standard Chartered wrote in a note.
However, micro fundamentals for the complex remain broadly supportive, given output disruptions, supply dislocations and relatively thin exchange inventories, Standard Chartered said.
U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers on Tuesday promised further rapid interest rate hikes to bring down high inflation.
Optimism around China easing its quarantine requirements for inbound passengers also faded, while market participants weighed risks of a global recession. [MKTS/GLOB]
DATA: U.S. consumer confidence fell sharply in June as worries about high inflation left consumers anticipating that economic growth would weaken significantly in the second half of the year.
* Investors now await manufacturing purchasing managers' index data, which is scheduled for release on Thursday, for more clarity on Chinese demand for industrial metals.
POLL: China's factory activity likely expanded in June for the first time in four months, according to a Reuters poll.
* China's economy has recovered to some extent after COVID-19 curbs disrupted activity and dampened demand in recent months, but its foundation is not solid, state media quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying.
