METALS-Copper dips as economic slowdown fears sap sentiment

(Recasts, adds comments, details and updates prices)

By Brijesh Patel

June 29 (Reuters) - Copper prices slipped on Wednesday, as downbeat U.S. consumer confidence data and prospects of rapid rate hikes to control a surge in inflation fanned fears of a global economic slowdown.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.5% at $8,385 a tonne, as of 0421 GMT. Prices of the metal, which is used as a gauge of economic health by investors, touched $8,122.50 last week, the lowest since February 2021.

The most-traded August copper contract in Shanghai fell 1.1% to 63,390 yuan ($9,458.09) a tonne by the midday break.

LME aluminium eased 0.4% to $2,482 a tonne, zinc climbed 0.5% to $3,351, and lead fell 0.5% to $1,960.50.

"The base metals complex has been under pressure from a challenging demand outlook owing to China's COVID lockdowns and broader macro concerns over monetary policy tightening and growth fears," Standard Chartered wrote in a note.

However, micro fundamentals for the complex remain broadly supportive, given output disruptions, supply dislocations and relatively thin exchange inventories, Standard Chartered said.

U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers on Tuesday promised further rapid interest rate hikes to bring down high inflation.

Optimism around China easing its quarantine requirements for inbound passengers also faded, while market participants weighed risks of a global recession. [MKTS/GLOB]

DATA: U.S. consumer confidence fell sharply in June as worries about high inflation left consumers anticipating that economic growth would weaken significantly in the second half of the year.

* Investors now await manufacturing purchasing managers' index data, which is scheduled for release on Thursday, for more clarity on Chinese demand for industrial metals.

POLL: China's factory activity likely expanded in June for the first time in four months, according to a Reuters poll.

* China's economy has recovered to some extent after COVID-19 curbs disrupted activity and dampened demand in recent months, but its foundation is not solid, state media quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying.

