METALS-Copper dips as China's rising COVID-19 cases spook demand outlook

HANOI, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Friday on worries that demand from top consumer China will be dampened due to the country's rising coronavirus cases that could trigger further restrictions.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 0.4% to $7,993 a tonne by 0229 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 declined 0.4% to 58,920 yuan ($9,113.55) a tonne.

LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 0.3% to $1,991 a tonne and nickel CMNI3 was down 0.5% at $18,295 a tonne. ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 declined 0.3% to 14,845 yuan a tonne and zinc SZNcv1 dropped 1% to 20,300 yuan a tonne.

China has been dealing with its biggest coronavirus outbreak since March 2020, with capital Beijing launching mass testing in parts of the city and Shanghai testing all hospital staff.

FUNDAMENTALS

* China's two biggest aluminium makers issued a joint proposal on how their industry should seek to reduce emissions, conserve energy and produce low-carbon metal, as part of a national plan to achieve carbon neutrality.

* Global copper smelting activity climbed in December, led by top producer China, while North America extended its decline as coronavirus cases surged, data from satellite surveillance of copper plants showed.

* Asian shares eased from record highs as investors took some money off the table after a recent rally that was driven by hopes a massive U.S. economic stimulus plan by incoming President Joe Biden will help temper the COVID-19 impact. MKTS/GLOB DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

($1 = 6.4651 yuan)

