METALS-Copper dips as China's economy slows

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Tuesday as slowing economic growth in top metal consumer China reminded traders of the reality of weak physical demand and a global economic downtrend.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 0.4% to $9,064.50 a tonne by 0245 GMT, on track for the third straight session of loss.

China's economy slowed sharply in the fourth quarter due to stringent COVID curbs, dragging down 2022 growth to one of its worst in nearly half a century and raising pressure on policymakers to unveil more stimulus this year.

China's factory output grew 1.3% in December from a year earlier, slowing from a 2.2% rise in November, while retail sales, a key gauge of consumption, shrank 1.8% last month, extending November's 5.9% drop.

Both indicators beat expectations but were still weak.

The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 eased 0.2% to 68,470 yuan ($10,126.45) a tonne.

LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 0.9% to $2,598 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 shed 1% to $3,270 a tonne, tin CMSN3 was down 0.5% to $28,330 a tonne while lead CMPB3 rose 0.3% to $2,223.50 a tonne.

SHFE nickel SNIcv1 decreased 0.6% to 202,940 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 declined 0.4% to 24,100 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 was down 1% at 224,280 yuan a tonne while aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.5% to 18,590 yuan a tonne and lead SPBcv1 rose 0.1% to 15,335 yuan a tonne.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0430 Japan Tertiary Ind Act NSA Nov

0700 Germany HICP Final YY Dec

0700 UK Claimant Count Unem Chng Dec

0700 UK ILO Unemployment Rate Nov

0700 UK HMRC Payrolls Change Dec

1000 Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment Jan

1000 Germany ZEW Current Conditions Jan

($1 = 6.7615 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.