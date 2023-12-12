METALS-Copper dips as China fails to meet investors' stimulus hope

BEIJING, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Copper prices dipped on Wednesday following a readout of China's agenda-setting meeting that failed to meet investors' expectation and darkened demand outlook from the world's top consumer.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 slid 0.2% to $8,340 per metric ton by 0153 GMT, while the most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was down 0.1% to 67,960 yuan ($9,464.13) per ton.

China will step up policy adjustments to support an economic recovery in 2024, state media said, reporting on the annual Central Economic Work Conference that ended on Tuesday.

The readout failed to propose any large fiscal stimulus measures and lacked of details, disappointing investors, ANZ analysts noted.

Copper is widely used in power, construction and transportation sectors and its consumption has been hit by property woes in the world's top metal consumer.

Nevertheless, global miner Rio Tinto's chairman on Tuesday expressed optimism about China's economic growth potential and will stick to its long-term strategy there, after a rare meeting on Tuesday with a top Chinese official, state media said.

LME aluminium CMAL3 gained 0.3% at $2,126.50 a ton, tin CMSN3 dipped 0.2% to $24,525, zinc CMZN3 shed 0.1% to $2,427, lead CMPB3 nudged up 0.3% to $2,044.50, and nickel CMNI3 fell 0.5% to $16,435.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 added 0.2% to 18,440 yuan a ton, zinc SZNcv1 ticked up 0.1% at 20,750 yuan, lead SPBcv1 shed 0.2% to 15,545 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 fell 0.7% to 130,410 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 climbed 0.3% at 206,880 yuan.

($1 = 7.1808 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.