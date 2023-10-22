News & Insights

METALS-Copper dips amid Middle East worries, rising stocks

October 22, 2023 — 10:11 pm EDT

BEIJING, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Copper prices opened lower on Monday, weighed down by growing concerns about the Middle East conflict and rising stocks of the metal.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 was down 0.4% to $7,918 per metric ton by 0152 GMT, while the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 slid 0.8% to 65,840 yuan ($9,000.93) per ton.

Fears that the Israel-Hamas war could mushroom into a wider Middle East conflict rose on Sunday with Washington warning of a significant risk to U.S. interests in the region as ally Israel pounded Gaza and clashes on its border with Lebanon intensified.

Stocks on the LME MCUSTX-TOTAL have been increasing since mid-July and they ended last week at a two-year peak.

Copper stocks on the SHFE rose for a second consecutive week on Friday. CU-STX-SGH

LME aluminium CMAL3 dipped 0.2% to $2,176.50 a ton, tin CMSN3 was little changed at $24,995, zinc CMZN3 slid 0.7% to $2,420, lead CMPB3 nudged down 0.3% to $2,093.50, and nickel CMNI3 gained 0.1% to $18,600.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 0.4% to 18,910 yuan a ton, zinc SZNcv1 slid 0.4% to 18,900 yuan, lead SPBcv1 added 0.5% at 16,580 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 was listless at 149,050 yuan, while tin SSNcv1 slipped 1.1% to 214,220 yuan.

($1 = 7.3148 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

