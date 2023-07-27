METALS-Copper creeps higher on hopes US rate hikes are over

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Copper prices edged higher on Thursday on optimism that U.S. interest rates have peaked, but the gains were capped by continued worries over lacklustre demand in China after more weak data.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.1% at $8,629 per metric ton by 1030 GMT after falling by 0.7% on Wednesday.

The dollar index =USD extended losses a day after the Federal Reserve delivered what some expect to be its last rate hikein the current tightening cycle.

A weaker dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. currency less expensive for buyers using other currencies.

"The Fed left the door open for further rate increases, but a lot of people in the market are seeing this as more dovish than they were expecting," said Nitesh Shah, commodity strategist at WisdomTree.

"There's constrained optimism in metals. We're not breaking out to new highs or anything like that."

The advance was kept in check by more downbeat data from China, the world's biggest metals consumer, and as investors grew frustrated that policymakers were not releasing more details on stimulus measures to fulfil recent support pledges.

China's industrial profits extended this year's double-digit pace of declinesin June as waning demand took a toll on companies' profit margins.

"The call for more stimulus in China is getting louder and louder with every disappointing economic print," Shah said.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 0.3% to 69,000 yuan ($9,666.98) per metric ton.

Demand for imported copper into China has been declining, implied by the Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN on Tuesday dropping to $34.50 per metric ton, the lowest since May 22.

"It is currently in the off-season of consumption, and ... active replenishment is relatively limited," broker Huatai Futures said in a note.

LME aluminium CMAL3 added 0.3% to $2,220.50 per metric ton, nickel CMNI3 advanced 0.7% to $21,750, zinc CMZN3 gained 0.5% to $2,485, lead CPMB3 climbed 0.8% to $2,168.50 and tin CMSN3 was little changed at $29,015.

For the top stories in metals click TOP/MTL

($1 = 7.1377 yuan)

(Reporting by Eric Onsta; Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.