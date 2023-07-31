News & Insights

METALS-Copper climbs to one-month high on hopes for China stimulus

July 31, 2023 — 06:06 am EDT

Written by Pratima Desai for Reuters ->

By Pratima Desai

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Copper prices climbed to their highest in more than a month on Monday, spurred by hopes of further stimulus from China but weak manufacturing data from the top consumer, concerns about demand and a higher dollar capped gains.

Benchmark copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) traded 0.1% higher at $8,670 a metric ton in official rings from an earlier $8,752.5, the highest since June 22.

China released additional policy guidelines on Monday but no concrete measures to boost its sputtering economy and domestic consumption.

"The market is trying to look past the data. The perception is there will be more Chinese stimulus, if only to prop up the property market," a copper trader said, adding that the stronger dollar was a headwind for now.

