METALS-Copper climbs on weaker dollar, investors eye demand outlook

BEIJING, March 23 (Reuters) - Prices of copper ticked up on Thursday, supported by a weaker dollar as investors bet a pause in interest rate by the U.S. Federal Reserve, while the market shifted focus to supply and demand outlooks.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.3% to $8,917 a tonne by 0424 GMT, extending a rally since March 15.

The dollar was under pressure after the Fed raised its benchmark funds rate by 25 basis points, as expected.

A weaker dollar makes it more attractive for non-dollar holders to buy the greenback-priced commodity.

The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1advanced 0.7% to 68,530 yuan ($10,024.43) a tonne.

The focus is now likely to return to fundamentals, ANZ Research said in a note, adding that sentiment was supported by signs of stronger demand in China early this week.

Copper demand in China, the world's top consumer, has been improving in the wake of seasonal demand pick-up, along with post-pandemic economic recovery.

One bright spot for demand growth lies in the new energy sector.

Green-related demand accounted for around 9% of the total demand for Chinese copper in 2022, and this will keep rising to around 30% by 2050, according to Eleni Joannides, copper research director at consultancy Wood Mackenzie.

Meanwhile, China's refined copper production in the first two months of 2023 rose 10.6% to 1.95 million tonnes year-on-year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

Globally, the world's refined copper market had a 103,000-tonnes surplus in January, compared with a 10,000-tonnes surplus the previous month, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said in its latest monthly bulletin.

LME zinc CMZN3 slid 0.2% to $2,860, tin CMSN3 was down 0.7% to $23,240, while lead CMPB3 gained 0.4% to $2,124, aluminium CMAL3 climbed 0.4% at $2,296 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 added 0.5% to 18,240 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 advanced 0.5% at 187,720 yuan, lead SPBcv1 climbed 0.3% to 15,375 yuan, while zinc SZNcv1 shed 0.5% to 22,155 yuan, and nickel SNIcv1 slipped 1.1% to 172,590 yuan.

($1 = 6.8363 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Varun H K and Sohini Goswami)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

