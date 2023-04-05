METALS-Copper climbs on tightening inventory, improved China demand

BEIJING, April 6 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Thursday, supported by supply concerns amid tightening inventories and production disruptions, on the back of improving demand from top consumer China and a shaky U.S. dollar.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.7% to $8,840.50 a tonne by 0200 GMT, extending gains from the previous session as on warrant copper stocks on the exchange fell to the lowest since 2021.

A court has ruled that Ecuador failed to give local communities in a highly biodiverse province their right to an environmental consultation on a joint copper mining venture by state-run ENAMI and a subsidiary of Chile's Codelco, lawyers for the communities said on Wednesday, and the project must be suspended.

China's services activity in March revved up at the quickest pace in 2-1/2 years on robust new orders and job creation and a consumption-led post-COVID recovery, a private-sector survey showed on Thursday.

Most other metals in London also rebounded. LME zinc CMZN3 recovered 0.9% to $2,815, from a five-month low, aluminium CMAL3 advanced 1.2% at $2,362 a tonne, tin CMSN3 rose 1.5% to $24,600, lead CMPB3 was up 0.4% to $2,118, while nickel CMNI3 dipped 0.2% to $22,675.

Also supporting the market was a subdued U.S. dollar =USD, making the greenback-priced commodity more attractive for non-dollar holders to buy.

The dollar gained slightly on Thursday but hasn't strayed too far from a recent two-month low as traders weighed how pivotal U.S. jobs data coming out during a holiday weekend will impact Federal Reserve policy.

The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 slipped 0.8% to 68,620 yuan ($9,975.87) a tonne.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 eased 0.7% to 18,585 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 fell 2% to 22,070 yuan, tin SSNcv1 lost 4.2% to 196,580 yuan, and nickel SNIcv1 shed 3% to 172,940 yuan a tonne, while lead SPBcv1 added 0.2% to 15,240 yuan.

SHFE will lower margin requirements and trading limits for base metals after the closing of trading on Thursday.

($1 = 6.8786 Chinese yuan renminbi)

