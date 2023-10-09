METALS-Copper climbs on robust China demand

Recasts, updates prices as of 0634 GMT

BEIJING, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Monday with support from robust demand in top consumer China despite a firmer U.S. dollar amid violence in the Middle East.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 1.2% at $8,139 per metric ton by 0634 GMT after losing 2.7% in the prior week.

Demand for copper and aluminium in China has been surprisingly robust despite the country's property sector crisis, driven by orders from the home appliance, electric vehicle, solar and wind sectors.

The International Copper Study Group (ICSG) forecast a market balance for copper this year, unlike a generally expected surplus. But it eyed a major supply surplus next year.

China's markets reopened after a week-long public holiday on Monday.

The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 added 0.2% to 67,330 yuan ($9,236.32)per ton.

Violence in the Middle East sent the safe-haven dollar higher, making it more expensive for non-dollar holders to buy the greenback-priced commodity.

Meanwhile, data last Friday showed U.S. employment increased by the most in eight months in September as hiring rose broadly, pointing to persistent labor market strength that could give the Fed ammunition to raise interest rates again, though wage growth is slowing.

LME aluminium CMAL3 little moved at $2,238.50 a ton, tin CMSN3 gained 1.7% to $25,060, zinc CMZN3 added 1.1% to $2,536.50 and lead CMPB3 climbed 1.1% to $2,167.50, and nickel CMNI3 moved 0.1% higher to $18,600.

SHFE zinc SZNcv1 rose 1.5% to 21,830 yuan a ton, lead SPBcv1 ticked up 1% to 16,710 yuan, while nickel SNIcv1 fell 1.2% to 150,480 yuan, tin SSNcv1 slipped 1.9% to 213,770 yuan and aluminium SAFcv1 lost 1.4% to 19,215 yuan.

($1 = 7.2897 Chinese yuan renminbi)

