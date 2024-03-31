METALS-Copper climbs on positive China industrial data

BEIJING, April 1 (Reuters) - Copper prices kick started April higher on Monday, as positive industrial data posted by China bolstered demand outlook from the world's top metal consumer.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 added 0.3% to $8,872 per metric ton by 0146 GMT.

The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was up 0.7% to 72,850 yuan per ton, having notched 5.4% in March, its biggest monthly gain in 16 months.

China's manufacturing activity expanded for the first time in six months in March, an official factory survey showed on Sunday.

Though the pace of growth was modest, it was also the highest PMI reading since March of last year, when momentum from the lifting of tough COVID-19 restrictions began to stall.

Investors also eyed the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates in June after data showed easing U.S. prices.

The dollar index =USD was broadly steady on Monday.

LME aluminium CMAl3 increased 1.6% to $2,335 a ton, nickel CMNI3 moved 0.2% higher to $16,645, zinc CMZN3 little moved at $2,437, lead CMPB3 rose 2.5% to $2,053, while tin CMSN3 eased 0.2% to $27,475.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 gained 0.4% at 19,690 yuan a ton, while nickel SNIcv1 lost 0.9% to 129,300 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 steadied at 20,890 yuan, lead SPBcv1 declined 0.7% to 16,610 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 was down 0.4% to 225,190 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Andrew Hayley; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.