METALS-Copper climbs on dollar weakness, gains capped by six-year high charges

BEIJING, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Prices of copper climbed on Friday, supported by a weaker dollar, while its gains were limited by six-year high treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) that reflected an expected oversupply of copper concentrate.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.3% to $8,062 a tonne by 0239 GMT, while the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 moved up 0.4% to 65,230 yuan ($9,112.75) a tonne.

The dollar stood close to a three-month low and was on track for a weekly loss on Friday, as the prospect of the Federal Reserve slowing U.S. interest rate increases as soon as December dominated investors' minds and kept the mood buoyant.

A weaker U.S. currency supports metals prices as it makes it cheaper for non-dollar holders to buy greenback-priced commodities.

Miner Freeport-McMoRan FCX.N has agreed TC/RCs of $88 a tonne and 8.8 cents per pound for copper concentrate supply in 2023 with Chinese smelters, a source close to the negotiations told Reuters.

The charges, paid by miners to smelters to process ore into refined metal, are the highest since 2017 and 35% higher than the 2022 benchmark, due to an expected oversupply of copper concentrate.

Among other metals, LME aluminium CMAL3 advanced 0.8% at $2,385.5 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 rose 0.6% at $2,934 a tonne, while lead CMPB3 ended down 0.3% to $2,124 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 dipped 0.1% at 18,965 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 gained 0.6% at 23,845 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 added 1.1% at 184,310 yuan a tonne, and nickel SNIcv1 was up 0.4% at 200,040 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 7.1581 Chinese yuan renminbi)

