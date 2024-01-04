METALS-Copper climbs on dollar strength; waning hopes of Fed rate cut cap gains

BEIJING, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Prices of copper rebounded on Friday as the dollar edged lower, but the market's revised expectation of the scale and timing of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interes rate cuts capped gains.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.2% to $8,482.50 per metric ton by 0212 GMT, reversing a loss of 0.6% on Thursday.

The contract little changed this week, after gaining 2.2% in 2023.

The dollar index =USDdipped, making it less expensive to buy the greenback-priced metal.

Market expectations that the Fed will start easing policy as early as March had boosted copper prices, often seen as an economic bellwhether.

But minutes from December's policy meeting showed most policymakers agreed borrowing costs need to remain high for some time, suggesting a March cut is less likely.

Also weighing on the market was supply tension amid low stocks in top consumer China, where demand remained firm.

The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was unmoved at 68,410 yuan ($9,545.40) per ton.

LME aluminium CMAL3 climbed 0.4% to $2,289.50 a ton, zinc CMZN3 added 0.4% to $2,549, nickel CMNI3 ticked 0.3% higher to $16,115, tin CMSN3 nudged 0.1% up to $24,865 and lead CMPB3 increased 0.5% to $2,051.50.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 shed 0.3% to 19,220 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 declined 1.8% to 123,940 yuan, tin SSNcv1 declined 1.8% at 207,950 yuan and zinc SZNcv1 lost 1% to 21,210 yuan, while lead SPBcv1 gained 0.6% to 16,075 yuan.

($1 = 7.1668 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

