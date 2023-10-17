METALS-Copper climbs on demand outlook ahead of China data

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Wednesday ahead of the release of China economic data, with bright demand outlook and concerns about longer-term supply supporting the market.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 gained 0.5% to $8,008 per metric ton by 0125 GMT, and the most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was up 0.5% at 66,530 yuan ($9,100.61) per ton.

China, the world's top metal consumer, is expected to release its GDP data by 0200 GMT on Wednesday, which is likely show the country's economic growth slowed sharply in the third quarter to around 4.4%.

But increased stimulus has improved the prospects that Beijing might be able to hit its full-year growth target.

Demand for copper has been robust, supported by strong consumption from the renewable energy and infrastructure sectors.

Raising concerns about supply of the metal key to energy transition, mining giant Glencore GLEN.Lsaid it was set to close its copper operations at Mount Isa mines in Queensland, Australia by the second half of 2025.

LME aluminium CMAL3 gained 0.4% to $2,186.50 a ton, tin CMSN3 ticked up 0.2% to $25,842, zinc CMZN3 increased 0.8% to $2,440.50, lead CMPB3 rose 0.9% to $2,097, and nickel CMNI3 moved up 0.6% to $18,705.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 added 0.4% at 18,905 yuan a ton, zinc SZNcv1 climbed 1.1% to 21,235 yuan, lead SPBcv1 was up 1.1% at 16,385 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 nudged 0.3% up to 151,410 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 gained 0.5% at 218,930 yuan.

($1 = 7.3105 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.