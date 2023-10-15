METALS-Copper climbs on China demand; rising supplies cap gains

BEIJING, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Copper prices opened higher this week on Monday, supported by resilient demand in China amid signs of a stablizing economy, although rising inventories and dollar strength capped gains.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.4% to $7,982 per metric ton by 0141 GMT, while the most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 dipped 0.1% to 66,340 yuan ($9,081.58) per ton.

Trade data last Friday showed a slump in exports and imports was gradually easing. September copper imports by the world's top consumer hit an intra-year high, although still lower than last year's volume.

However, copper stocks on the LME MCUSTX-TOTAL and SHFE CU-STX-SGH warehouses recorded weekly rises last week, creating headwinds for the metal used in power, construction and transportation sectors.

Also weighing on the market was the dollar movement.

The dollar was on the front foot on Monday in cautious trade as tensions in the Middle East escalated, while investors awaited a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later this week for further clues on the U.S. central bank's rate outlook.

A strong dollar typically pressures down commodity prices as it makes it more expensive to buy the greenback-priced commodity.

LME aluminium CMAL3 little changed at $2,199.50 a metric ton, tin CMSN3 moved 1.4% up to $25,425, zinc CMZN3 climbed 0.4% to $2,454.50, lead CMPB3 rose 0.7% to $2,055.50, and nickel CMNI3 was up 1.4% to $18,810.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 shed 0.2% to 18,935 yuan a metric ton, lead SPBcv1 nudged 0.2% down to 16,210 yuan, while nickel SNIcv1 added 1% to 153,360 yuan, tin SSNcv1 rose 2.6% at 218,920 yuan, and zinc SZNcv1 gained 0.4% to 21,200 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 7.3049 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.